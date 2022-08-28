PLA Eastern Theater Command spokesperson remarks on US warships' transit through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Aug.28 -- The USS Antietam and the USS Chancellorsville, two US guided-missile cruisers, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on August 28 and hyped it up publicly. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted security tracking and monitoring of the US warships’ passage in the whole course, and had all movements of the two US warships under control, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement released on Sunday.

The troops of the PLA Eastern Theatre Command always stay on high alert and get ready to thwart any provocation, stressed the spokesperson in the end of the statement.