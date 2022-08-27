Chinese medical contingent to Mali receives UN commendation

BEIJING, Aug.27 -- Brigadier General Stephan J Andersson, commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) Sector East, awarded the sector commander’s commendation to the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali recently to recognize its outstanding performance in protecting peace in Mali.

The sector commander’s commendation is the highest honor awarded by the UN to the contingents or individuals of the UN peacekeeping forces from different countries to commend their remarkable contributions in the peacekeeping missions.

Members of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali are mainly from the General Hospital of the PLA Northern Theater Command. It is mainly responsible for medical care for nearly 6,000 peacekeepers and employees in MINUSMA Sector East, air evacuation of the wounded and water quality testing. Since being deployed to the mission area in August last year, the contingent has overcome unfavorable conditions such as severe security situations and harsh environments and completed various medical support tasks assigned by MINUSMA with high standards.

"The Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent is a highly skilled and dedicated group that has successfully completed the peacekeeping mission with strong sense of responsibility," said Commander Andersson when conferring the award.