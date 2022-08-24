Chinese defense chief delivers video speech at SCO defense ministers meeting

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe attends and addresses via video link the 19th meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, on August 24, 2022. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

The 19th meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on August 24, 2022. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe attended and addressed the meeting via video link.

Wei said that the human society is facing multiple crises and severe challenges rarely seen in history. The more in the times of difficulties and crisis, the more we must work together to overcome difficulties. The Global Security Initiative (GSI) proposed by the Chinese President Xi Jinping has provided a right solution to international security challenges. China is willing to work with other countries to uphold international fairness, justice and world peace and tranquility.

He stressed that Taiwan is China's Taiwan and the Taiwan question is China's internal affair. China firmly opposes, condemns and takes resolute countermeasures to the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to China's Taiwan region in early August. China's position has been widely understood and supported by more than 170 countries and international organizations in the world, which China appreciates.

Wei also pointed out that through continuous exploration and development, the SCO has become a model of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation among countries with different civilizations and systems, and has blazed a successful path of a new type of regional organization. The defense departments and militaries of the SCO member states should foster the concept of a security community, lay a solid foundation for cooperation, improve operational systems and enrich cooperation contents, deepen SCO defense and security cooperation, and make joint efforts to build a solid barrier for common and universal security.

