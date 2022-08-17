Chinese troops to take part in Vostok-2022 strategic drills in Russia

According to the annual China-Russia military cooperation plan and consensus reached by the two sides, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will send some troops to Russia to take part in the Vostok (East)-2022 strategic exercise. Countries including India, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia will also send troops for the exercise.

The Chinese military's participation in the exercise is unrelated to the current international and regional situation, but designed to deepen practical and friendly cooperation with the militaries of participating countries, enhance the level of strategic coordination and strengthen the ability to cope with various security threats.