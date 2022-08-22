More special agricultural products from Guizhou appear in PLA's rations

By Liu Hongliang and Wei Bin

BEIJING, Aug.22 -- Following the introduction of nutritious food such as field rations made from pearl barley and shiitake mushroom, another special agricultural product from Guizhou Province, dried thorn pears, has also been listed into the food procurement catalog of the Chinese military.

In recent years, the Systems Engineering Research Institute under the PLA Academy of Military Sciences (AMS) has made constant efforts to promote the combination of R&D of field rations for military use with the production and sale of special agricultural products from Guizhou, according to a cooperative agreement on facilitating rural revitalization signed by the research institute and relevant departments of Guizhou Province.

After repeated trials, a team of researchers with the institute has made use of special agricultural products such as pearl barley, edible fungi, and thorn pears produced in Guizhou as raw materials to develop field rations for military use. The troops stationed in the plateaus and cold regions have given positive feedbacks after trying the field rations made from these above special agricultural products of Guizhou.

As for now, more and more special agricultural products have gone out of the remote mountains of Guizhou Province and become the food of service members, helping them to realize balanced nutrition and improve physical fitness, and at the same time, local enterprises and farmers are also the beneficiaries of the cooperation between the military and Guizhou Province with their income have kept increasing.