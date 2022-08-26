Chinese teams secure victory in Int'l Army Games contests

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The contests of the International Army Games 2022 in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, concluded on Friday, with Chinese teams taking first place in both competitions.

Since the beginning of the games on Aug. 13, teams from China, Russia, Belarus, Iran and Venezuela competed in the two contests, namely "Suvorov Onslaught," a contest among infantry fighting vehicle crews, and "Safe Route," a minesweeping contest among engineering troops.

The International Army Games was first initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry in 2013. The Chinese military has taken part in the games for nine consecutive years since 2014. This year is the fifth time that the Chinese military has hosted part of contests of the games in Korla.