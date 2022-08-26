PLA Eastern Theater Command organizes joint security patrol and combat drills around Taiwan Island

The PLA Eastern Theater Command has recently organized joint combat-readiness security patrols and combat training exercises involving troops of multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around Taiwan Island. The picture shows a fighter jet of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command conducting combat-readiness security patrol.

BEIJING, Aug. 26 -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has in the past few days carried out joint combat-readiness security patrols and combat training exercises involving troops of multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island, according to the WeChat official account of the Eastern Theater Command on August 26.

This is a normalized military operation organized according to the changing situation in the Taiwan Straits. The Eastern Theater Command troops will keep training for combat readiness to resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, said the the WeChat official account of the theater command.