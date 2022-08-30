China Defence participates in Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Aug. 30 -- The four-day Defense & Security 2022 exhibition kicked off in Bangkok on August 29. China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense (SASTIND) organized four Chinese military trade enterprises to participate in the exhibition.

The exhibition has attracted more than 300 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions. The China Pavilion, with a total area of 480 square meters, is one of the largest national pavilions in this exhibition.

The four Chinese military trade enterprises, namely, Aerospace Long-March International Trade Co., Ltd. (ALIT), China Precision Machinery Import-Export Corporation (CPMIEC), China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) and CETC International, have brought CH-4 and WJ-700 drones, LY-70 and FK-2000 air defense systems, VT4 main battle tank, SR5 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), SLC-2E radar, electronic warfare defense system and other advantageous exporting equipment to the exhibition, attracting wide attention of professional visitors.

The Defense & Security exhibition was initiated in 2003 and is held biennially. It is one of the most influential defense and security equipment exhibitions in Southeast Asia. The exhibition originally scheduled to be held in 2021 was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will last until September 1.