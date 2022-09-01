Chinese PLA military band performs at SCO Military Tattoo VI

By Zhou Mao, Liu Jingsong and Zhang Qiang

BEIJING, Sept. 1 -- "Fanfare for Peace - Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Military Tattoo VI" was held in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan recently. The military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), together with counterparts from Uzbekistan, Russia, India, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Belarus and other countries, presented a wonderful audio-visual feast for more than 7,000 local audiences.

During the military tattoo, the PLA military band performed 19 famous Chinese and foreign songs, in the form of special concert and parade performance.

The PLA military band performs at the 6th "Fanfare for Peace" SCO Military Tattoo VI held in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan.

"The PLA military band is highly disciplined and its performance is unparalleled. We enjoy it very much," said an Uzbek representative after the show.

The "Fanfare for Peace" SCO military tattoo was initiated in 2014 and has been held for six sessions so far. It has become an important cultural label of the SCO and a friendship bridge connecting the member states.