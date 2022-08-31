Great Wall- 2022 International Forum on Counter-terrorism kicks off in Beijing

The "Great Wall-2022" International Forum on Counter-terrorism sponsored by the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) kickes off in Beijing on August 30, 2022. (Photo by Lin Congyi)

By Li Chen and Lin Congyi

BEIJING, Aug. 31 -- The "Great Wall-2022" International Forum on Counter-terrorism sponsored by the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force (PAP) kicked off on Tuesday in Beijing. The forum, combining both on-line and off-line meetings, will conclude on August 31.

Hosted by the PAP’s Special Police Academy, the two-day forum has attracted more than 170 representatives from the armed police forces or armed forces of this kind in 30 countries including China, Russia, Pakistan, Brazil and Italy. The participants of the forum shared their views and had open and constructive discussions on two topics, that is, the international cooperation on counter-terrorism among world gendarmerie or police or armed forces, and the application of unmanned and smart weaponry in counter-terrorism operations under different circumstances such as urban/mountainous regions.

General Wang Chunning, commander of Chinese PAP, made a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the forum. Highlighting the implementation of the Global Security Initiative proposed by the Chinese President Xi Jinping and focusing on strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism, General Wang in his speech suggested the armed police forces and armed forces of this kind from different countries to work together in taking responsibility, seeking cooperation and creating tranquility, which was widely recognized by the leaders of military police forces of the participating countries.

Leaders of the armed police forces from the participating countries including Cambodia, Djibouti and Pupa New Guinea attended and addressed the opening ceremony via video link.

As an important brand of international military cooperation created by the Chinese PAP, the "Great Wall" International Forum on Counter-terrorism has been held for three times since 2016, under the themes of “counter-terrorism in urban areas”, “counter-terrorism in mountainous areas”, and “snipers of special forces" respectively.

Since its setting up in 1982, the Chinese People's Armed Police Force has established friendly and cooperative relations with its counterparts in more than 80 countries, and achieved fruitful results in joint exercises and training, combat competitions and professional exchanges, forming a new pattern of international cooperation in multiple levels, types and fields.

