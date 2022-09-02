China issues guideline to further promote national defense education

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- A guideline on enhancing and improving national defense education for all people has been jointly issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission.

Noting the significance of national defense education and people's increasing awareness of national defense, the guideline specifies further efforts to implement a holistic approach to national security, enhance people's vigilance against potential dangers in times of peace, respect for military personnel, and sense of responsibility to build a strong country with a strong military.

The enthusiasm and activity aimed at safeguarding national defense should be shared by the whole society, the guideline says.

The guideline urges improved education in national defense theories, knowledge, history, statutes, relevant contexts and tasks, skill training and culture.

It outlines efforts to enhance national defense education for Party and government officials as well as the general public. In particular, national defense education should be incorporated into school curriculums and factored into the school performance evaluation system, so as to raise awareness among the youth.

The guideline also calls for efforts to build more national defense education bases for the public across the country, launch more awareness raising events such as national defense-themed movie exhibitions and sports events.

Digital technologies such as big data and cloud computing should be leveraged to promote national defense education, the guideline says.