Beijing offers preferential bank services for military personnel, veterans

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Veterans Affairs Bureau signed a cooperation agreement with 13 banks Tuesday to provide preferential services for the army and their family members.

The banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, and Bank of China, will offer fast track and exclusive access.

With relevant certificates, beneficiaries will be able to apply for exclusive bank cards to enjoy more services in banks. Honored military personnel in active service and veterans, disabled soldiers, and families of martyrs will receive more prioritized offers.