Icon unveiled for 70th founding anniversary of PRC

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office on Monday unveiled the icon for events in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The icon uses the numerals "70" and the national emblem as core elements, and was designed like a new page turning in the country's history to highlight the new images of the causes of the Communist Party of China and the country, according to the office.

The icon can be used widely across the country at celebratory events and themed education activities related to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.