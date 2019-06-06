China, Russia agree to strengthen contemporary global strategic stability

MOSCOW, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia vowed to strengthen contemporary global strategic stability in a joint statement signed by visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Recognizing that the current international security is facing serious challenges, China and Russia intend to deepen strategic mutual trust and strengthen strategic coordination to firmly safeguard global and regional strategic stability, according to the joint statement.

China and Russia note with alarm the extremely dangerous actions of certain states that, out of their own geopolitical and even commercial benefits, destroy or adapt the existing system of arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to their needs, the statement said.

Both sides urged actively promoting the three pillars -- nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and peaceful use of nuclear energy, it said.

The two sides reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the unconditional implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iran nuclear issue and declared their rejection of unilateral sanctions by the United States against Iran, according to the statement.

China and Russia also pledged to promote multilateralism and expressed commitment to working together to preserve the system of international mechanisms on non-proliferation and arms control.