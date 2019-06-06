PLA Army vessel unit to have female sergeants

NANJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of female sergeant cadets trained for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) ground force's vessel unit have graduated from the Army Military Transportation University after finishing two years of study and training.

The female cadets will be dispatched to troops for one-year probation. Once passing the probation, they will become the first female sergeants in the PLA Army's vessel unit.

Selected from outstanding soldiers in the border and coastal defense troops, the female cadets studied navigation and communication skills, political theories, English and computer at the university. They also had training in military fitness and basic combat skills.