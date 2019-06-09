Military World Games host lifesaving-on-water test event

WUHAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A swimming competition was held at Wuhuan Sports Center, a newly-built venue for the upcoming 7th Military World Games here on Sunday.

According to the Executive Committee of the Games, this competition served as a pre-test before the Games to examine the conditions of the venues and facilities.

A total of 26 competitors from two teams competed in 18 events, including 50-meter lifesaving and 4x50-meter obstacle swimming relay.

"The Sports Center is beautiful in appearance, with large interior space. The facilities are handy to use and the lanes are easy to follow under water," said Wang Zhiwei, a contestant from Wuhan Sports College.

Volunteer Xu Wanqing said the atmosphere was inspiring and she was looking forward to the Games.

The Wuhuan Sports Center with a construction area of about 16,000 square meters, is capable of holding international sports events. After the Games, it will be open to the public for fitness and entertainment.

Slated for October 18-27, 2019 in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, the Military World Games will attract over 10,000 athletes from more than 100 countries and regions.