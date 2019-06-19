Military Sports Village plugged into AI power for greener Games

WUHAN, China, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A new type of power supply that can diagnose the real-time electricity consumption of each user, as well as alert people to any wasted electricity usage, is being constructed in the sports village of the 7th Military World Games in Wuhan.

The host city's event organizers are aiming to turn the village into a "smart community" with AI technology, which the local government claims is an effective way to save energy and make the Games greener.

Wang Hao, head of construction at the Wuhan branch of China's State Grid energy supplier, described the "smart community" image to Xinhua.

"When athletes turn on their TV, air conditioning unit, water heater or any other electrical equipment, an app will display the power consumption," Wang said. "When the power load increases, the app will automatically send a warning. In the event of a power failure, the system will immediately notify staff to fix the problem."

In order to implement this new system, the power company had to start from the very fundamental facilities, including installing new power sub-hubs.

"The newly-built 110 kv sub-hub for the village has a powerful control system which makes quick decisions without the need for human intervention," Wang added, noting that if the power grid fails, it can accurately identify the fault area in time and assist workers in restoring the power according to the preset strategy.

"There are 2,496 end units in the sports village. Thanks to the new technology, we are now able to deliver a personalized power service to each user to make the Games more environmentally-friendly than ever before," Wang said.