Military World Games eyes reduction in individual carbon footprints

WUHAN, China, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The idea of a low-Carbon Military World Games had been proposed in the host city of Wuhan, after the local government released a new app that measures citizens' contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gases for the purpose of carbon offsets.

'Carbon offsets' refer to a reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide or greenhouse gases made in order to compensate for the emission involved in hosting a power-consuming sports event. Carbon offsets are becoming a common practice for world-wide sports events including the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Zhang Gao, Deputy Manager of China Hubei Emission Exchange, told Xinhua that the app will help to calculate the individuals efforts in carbon reduction.

"Users of this App can donate their reduction to realize the carbon offsets," Zhang said. "The reductions are then measured in scores that can be exchanged for the tickets to the event."