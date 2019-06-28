Military academies in China to enroll 13,000 high school graduates in 2019

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's 27 military universities, colleges and academies will enroll 13,000 high school graduates this year, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

Enrollment for majors related to the development of new combat forces will be expanded, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

"We welcome high school graduates to apply," Ren said. "They will have no regrets for their youth defined by hard work and a fighting spirit."