Military academies in China to enroll 13,000 high school graduates in 2019

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2019-06-28 00:31:04

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's 27 military universities, colleges and academies will enroll 13,000 high school graduates this year, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

Enrollment for majors related to the development of new combat forces will be expanded, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

"We welcome high school graduates to apply," Ren said. "They will have no regrets for their youth defined by hard work and a fighting spirit."

