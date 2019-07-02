"Open day" activity held in largest new venue of Military World Games

WUHAN, July 1 (Xinhua) -- An "open day" activity was held in Wuhuan Sports Center, the largest newly-built venue for the 7th Military World Games here on Monday, with nearly a thousand people participating.

Many table tennis fans came to compete within the venue. At its soccer practice grounds, an exhibition game draws hundreds of spectators. Some swimmers also jumped into the water to experience the world-class swimming pool.

Also in the activity, more than 2,400 venue builders and volunteers pledged their full participation for the military games in a tense countdown of around 100 days.

According to Peng Tao, deputy director of Wuhan Airport Economic Development Zone, with a construction area of about 16,000 square meters, Wuhuan Sports Center is the largest venue among 13 newly-built venues of the 7th Military World Games.

Three events of the 7th Military World Games, namely, track and field, table tennis and water lifesaving event, will be held at the Wuhuan Sports Center.

According to local officials in charge of sports and culture activities, Wuhuan Sports Center will be open to the public for fitness, entertainments and other events.