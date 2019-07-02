Veteran war hero awarded honorary title

WUHAN, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday awarded Zhang Fuqing, a 95-year-old war hero, with a certificate and medal for the title of "national outstanding CPC member."

Officials from the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee also conveyed full recognition of Zhang's deeds and solicitude to him from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and the CPC Central Committee.

Zhang served as a soldier with the Northwest Field Army, one of the main forces of the Chinese People's Liberation Army during the Liberation War. He was awarded the honorary title of "Combat Hero."

In 1955, Zhang retired from the army and followed the instruction of the organization to work in and devote his life to the poverty-stricken mountainous areas in Laifeng, a remote county in central China's Hubei Province.

Zhang had fulfilled his obligation and showed his loyalty to the Party and the people with diligent work for decades.

The CPC Central Committee decided to bestow the title of "national outstanding CPC member" upon Zhang on June 27.