China attaches great importance to cooperation with UN: envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Friday that China attaches great importance to its cooperation with the United Nations while meeting with reporters from major international media at the UN headquarters in New York.

"We attach great importance to our cooperation with the United Nations, and everything goes well," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, told reporters from The Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Bloomberg News, and others.

The ambassador stated that China will "stand firm" with the United Nations and "give strong support" to the organization "by defending multilateralism and supporting an international system with the United Nations at its center."

He also said that China will support "an international order on the basis of international law and the purposes and the principles of the UN Charter."

As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, "China will continue to play a responsible and a constructive role in addressing global political and security issues," he said.

Noting that the world is "far from being peaceful," the envoy said that China will continue to work hard on issues including in the Middle East and in other parts of the world.

In general, he said, China will continue to promote peace "through diplomatic means and political dialogues," adding it will always be China's basic position.

"We will try our best to be helpful and to be contributing more to world peace and security," he noted. "China will continue to be positively engaged in peacekeeping operations for that purpose."

Zhang started his role as China's new permanent representative to the UN earlier this week.