2nd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei awarded UN Peace Medal of Honor

Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, Commander for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), awards the UN Peace Medal of Honor to Chinese peacekeepers on October 9, 2022.

BEIJING, Oct. 13 -- All 86 peacekeepers of the second Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei were awarded the UN Peace Medal of Honor by the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in recognition of their contributions to preserving peace in Abyei on October 9, local time.

Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, Commander for UNISFA, presented the medals to representatives of the Chinese peacekeeping contingent at the Super Camp of the UNISFA. “The Chinese helicopter contingent has left a deep impression on me, especially your professionalism in carrying out missions. You are messengers of peace to Abyei,” he said at the medal-awarding ceremony.

The second Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei has accomplished 205 tasks assigned by the UN since it was deployed to the mission area in November 2021. It is commended by UNISFA as an “indispensable” aviation force.

Representatives of the 2nd Chinese helicopter contingent and high-level UNISFA officials take a group photo at the headquarters of the UNISFA on October 9, 2022.