International Army Games 2019: Teams test military skills in NW China

Guns firing, cannons rumbling… China sparkled at the opening of this year's International Army Games in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, with stunning weapon demonstrations of surgical precision.

"We integrated our training experience in shooting real targets for the demonstrations today. According to spectators' feedback, the effect was very strong and exciting," said Pan Fuquan, an organizer of this year's Korla military games.

A total of 20 teams from 12 countries will compete in four major contests, including the games' signature Suvorov Attack.

Liu Jiaxin, 25, traveled hundreds of kilometers from Urumqi to see the event for the first time. "I'm curious to see the Chinese military's development progress. Who wins doesn't matter that much to me, as long as China does a good job," said Liu.

"I've come to see the games for three years," said Zhang Yuyao, a die-hard female fan of the games, adding, "I'm very confident in Team China's performance this year. I think they will win every event."

The infantry fighting vehicle contest requires speed and accuracy. Participants need to race through obstacles rapidly and steadily while shooting long-distance targets with great precision.

A missile launching vehicle fires HJ-9, also known as Red Arrow 9 anti-tank missile, at a target tank. /CGTN Photo