Chinese teams win champions in two individual events at IAG-2019

On August 5, 2019, Chinese contestants replace the gun barrel in the howitzer repair event of the “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest. (Photo by Zhao Zhiguo)

By Zhao Zhiguo, Han Cheng and Wu Haoyu

KORLA, Aug. 6 (ChinaMil) -- The howitzer repair event of the “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest at the International Army Games (IAG) 2019 opened today in Korla, northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Contestants from China, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan were divided into three groups to compete. Eventually, the Chinese team from a division under the Xinjiang Military Command won the contest, clocking 17 minutes and 18.60 seconds.

It is reported that all the crews used Chinese equipment in the contest. Each crew consisted of eight members. In the event, they needed to complete the replacement of the gun barrel of the howitzer, then drag it across 12 obstacles including track bridge, pollution decontamination area, S-shaped road, earth hill, simulated burning zone, mine field and water-fording area, and return to the technical positions to remove breech failures and test shooting with blank ammunition.

This event aims to test participating crews’ vehicle driving techniques, anti-chemical operation and battlefield repair capacities. It is not only a contest of physical strength and skills, but also an ultimate challenge for contestants and equipment.

The contest “Masters of Artillery Fire” is composed of five events: howitzer repair, anti-aircraft gun repair, rocket launcher repair, light weapon repair and repair platoon replay. The other four events will be held in Korla on August 7, 9, 11 and 14, respectively.

The same day, the obstacle event of the “Seaborne Assault” contest opened in Kaliningrad, Russia. A total of 96 marines from 12 marine squads of China, Russia, Iran and Venezuela participated in the race. The Chinese team won the contest at 9’01’’.

The race ground for the obstacle event of the “Seaborne Assault” contest features simulated complicated urban warfare environment. The whole race track totals 1,200 meters with 19 obstacles including wooden fences, brick walls, and high-and-low pile wire, as well as a 600-meter sprint track. Each marine contest was required to complete obstacle crossing and sprinting along the designated route, during which marines’ cooperation is tested.

After six rounds of fierce competition, the No.3 squad of the Chinese team won the obstacle race at a time of 9’01’’. The performance of the Chinese team earned applause from local audience of Kaliningrad, as well as high acclaim from contestants from other countries.