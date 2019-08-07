Central govt responds to possible PLA deployment in HK

The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) holds a drill in waters near Hong Kong, June 26, 2019. Members of the army, navy and air force of the PLA garrison in Hong Kong took part in the joint naval and air patrol exercise that aimed to review and raise the units' combat abilities in emergency dispatches, ad hoc deployment and joint operations. Photo: 81.cn

China on Tuesday further responded to questions on whether the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will be deployed to take over Hong Kong.

Yang Guang, spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, responded to the question with three points at a media briefing held by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

"First, the PLA's 92 years of glorious history has proved its unparalleled reliability and strength when it comes to safeguarding the country's sacred territory.

"Second, the PLA is not only a mighty force, but also a civilized one. The PLA listen to the orders from the Communist Party of China and acts in accordance with laws. And so does the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, which acts in accordance with relevant rules of the Basic Law and the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Garrisoning of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"Third, we believe that with firm support from the central government and from people in Hong Kong together with people from all over the country, the Hong Kong regional government and Hong Kong police are fully capable of punishing violent crimes and restoring social order and stability.

"These three points become a complete system, and if I need to say one more sentence, it is that the central government and people from all over the country give true support to the prosperity and stability in Hong Kong. The central government will never allow any violation of the principle of 'one country, two systems' to go unpunished and will never let unrest take place that is uncontrollable by the Hong Kong regional government and endanger national unity and safety," Yang said.

Yang's remarks came after Chen Daoxiang, commander of the PLA Garrison in Hong Kong, condemned violence on the streets of Hong Kong and vowed to firmly safeguard China's sovereignty and national security.

The Hong Kong police Tuesday dismissed rumors the PLA has been deployed as Hong Kong police, according to a statement released on the website of the Hong Kong regional government.