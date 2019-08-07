China and Singapore conclude "Exercise Cooperation 2019"

A Chinese sniper undergoes latent penetration during "Exercise Cooperation 2019". (Photo by Chen Chen)

By Li Jiansu and Chen Chen

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7 (ChinaMil) -- The 10-day joint training "Exercise Cooperation 2019" between China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) wrapped up in a final training exercise on Monday afternoon. The participating officers and soldiers of the two sides commended that they exchanged counter-terrorism skills, deepened understanding and enhanced friendship during the exercise.

On Monday afternoon, both troops kicked off a fictional task force with emphasis on urban counter-terrorism cooperation. The actual-combat exercise focused on clearing terrorists hiding in residential areas.

The participants were divided into multiple squads assigned with reconnaissance, sniping, assaulting, supporting, and rescuing tasks respectively. They were organized to approach the target areas from multiple directions, carrying out various assignments including covert penetration, alert search, room penetration, armed force-infantry coordinated operation and blasting. After the completion of the comprehensive actual-combat exercise, the closing ceremony was held at the Jurong Camp of the 3rd Division of the Singapore Armed Forces.

The joint exercise began from July 27 to Aug 5, themed with “Urban Counter-Terrorism”. It was divided into two stages of mixed joint training and comprehensive actual-combat training, focusing on professional subjects such as the operation of counter-terrorism equipment, live-fire training of multiple weapons and joint commanding post exercises.