Online ticket website launched for 7th Military World Games

WUHAN, China, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Registration for pre-orders of tickets for the seventh Military World Games is now open, after the local government of the host city of Wuhan launched an official tickets booking website on Thursday.

The official ticket booking website (https://tickets.wuhan2019mwg.cn) is now open for real-name registration before sales start at the end of August. The website also provides information on schedules, ticket prices, ticket purchase procedures, sales policies and audience instructions.

Tickets can also be booked through 88 designated outlets, including 57 branches under the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and 31 distribution channels of Pony Media, a Chinese company offering ticketing services nationwide.

During the Games, tickets are also available on-site outside the venues.

Known as the "Military Olympic Games", the seventh Military World Games will attract more than 10,000 military athletes from over 100 countries and regions.