Chinese peacekeepers to DR Congo awarded UN Peace Medal of Honor

The picture shows Chinese peacekeepers to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in march-past at parade. (Photo by Li Zhiqiang)

By Li Yun and Li Zhiqiang

BUKAVU, Aug. 9 (ChinaMil) -- The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) hosted a medal-awarding ceremony for the 22nd Chinese peacekeeping contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at the "Chinese Peninsula" camp in the city of Bukavu, South Kivu province, on Thursday morning, local time.

A total of 218 Chinese peacekeepers were honored the UN Peace Medal of Honor. During the ceremony, they presented Chinese boxing and some other fighting skills in real combat.

The Political Affairs Director of MONUSCO said that he is fully aware that the Chinese peacekeeping contingent is an outstanding representative of China and Chinese armed forces, and also one of the best and the most popular teams in the mission area, who absolutely deserve the UN Peace Medal of Honor.

Brigadier General Abdullah, commanding officer of the Southern Sector of the MONUSCO believed that the Chinese peacekeepers’ professional excellence is worthy to be learnt by all the friendly forces. He also expressed his pride in governing such an outstanding force.

The 22nd Chinese contingent to DRC consists of an engineer detachment and a medical detachment. These two have overcome many difficulties such as political unrest, frequent armed conflicts, infectious diseases such as Ebola and malaria since their deployment in September 2018.

They have successfully completed various tasks including ammunition disposal, road restoration, bridge construction, medical care and humanitarian aid. MONUSCO, local government and people have spoken highly of their professionalism, strict discipline, superb skills and excellent service.