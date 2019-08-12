Chinese teams top all finished home contests at int'l army games

URUMQI, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- After claiming a first title in the nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance contest on Thursday, Chinese teams have topped each of the subsequent home contests of the International Army Games 2019.

As one of the hosting countries of the games, China has organized four of its competitions in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, including infantry combat vehicles, anti-aircraft missiles, weapon repair, as well as nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance.

The four competitions in Korla are scheduled from Aug. 4 to 15.

A Chinese team broke the record for the infantry combat vehicle competition on Aug. 4 and won first place in the contest's first group match for single vehicles. The second group match for single vehicles and the relay race will be held in the coming days.

A Chinese team topped other competitors in the first match of the anti-aircraft missile competition. More matches in other forms will be held on Aug. 11 and 13.

In the weapon repair contest, two matches have been hosted, which have both been won by Chinese teams. More matches of this contest will be held in the days ahead.

Other games in the nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance contest are also still to be held on Aug. 10 and 12.

The Chinese army has taken part in the games since 2014 and became a host in 2017.