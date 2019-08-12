PLA garrison in Hong Kong holds blood donation activity

Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) pose for a group photo after donating blood in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Yi Ding)

HONG KONG, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday held a voluntary blood donation activity, as part of its continuing efforts to contribute to Hong Kong society and residents.

The activity, the 22nd of its kind, saw nearly 400 service members donate about 160,000 milliliters of blood.

"I donated 350 milliliters," said Wang Shasha, a female soldier. "I feel really happy to do my part to help those in need in Hong Kong."

Shi Xi, another female soldier, has participated in two blood donation activities.

"I made two donations because I think this is of great significance," Shi said. "I met many Hong Kong residents in the garrison's public service activities and they were very nice to us. I'd like to do more things for them."

The PLA garrison in Hong Kong has been an active participant in blood donation and has helped numerous patients in Hong Kong to recover, said Dr. Lee Cheuk-kwong, chief executive and medical director of the Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service.

"I feel a strong connection with Hong Kong after two years of service here, so I want to do something for the health of the residents here," said Captain Xie Hongbin.

While addressing the activity, Chen Yading, deputy political commissar of the PLA garrison in Hong Kong, said the garrison will stay committed to safeguarding the long-term prosperity and stability of the HKSAR, stay resolute in the fight against separatist elements, unswervingly love Hong Kong and stay close to its residents, as well as actively participate in public service.

After Friday's activity, over 8,600 service members of the PLA garrison in Hong Kong have donated about 3.7 million milliliters of blood to Hong Kong residents since 1998.