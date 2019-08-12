Teams from PLA’s NUDT win champions in UMSIC

By Fang Shuyang and Yao Xinping

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Chinamil) -- The fourth Unmanned Systems Innovation Competition (UMSIC) was held in Cairo, Egypt from July 27 to Aug 2.Two teams sent by the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) of China’s PLA defended their third championship in the Unmanned Ground Vehicles Competition (UAVC), and won the first place of Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Competition (UMVC) for the first time. They were also rewarded the Best Paper Award and the Best Report Award at the international university research conference.

Sponsored by the Egyptian Ministry of Defense and held annually, the UMSIC is a high-level international event, which includes Unmanned Ground Vehicles Competition (UGVC), Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Competition (UMVC) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Competition (UAVC), and attracted altogether 32 teams from China, Egypt, Canada, etc.

The Unmanned Ground Vehicles Competition (UGVC) is subdivided into four contests, including tasks such as technical oral defense, crossing terrain by telecontrol from far--sight-distance, telecontrol vehicle service from far--sight-distance, and crossing complex terrain independently. Kylin Conqueror, the unmanned ground platform independently developed by the NUDT team, received the highest score for its outstanding performance.

Also designed independently by the NUDT, the underwater robot “Oriental Dragon” managed to complete multiple tasks such as inserting a two-centimeter-diameter hole with a wooden rod and opening a coffin in low light environment to salvage a mummy in the Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Competition, finally winning the championship for its team.

At the international university research conference held at the same time as the competition, the NUDT team’s paper entitled “Remote control and autonomous navigation: design for unmanned ground vehicles system”, has earned the best paper prize after a stringent selection. Another piece of their paper entitled “Application of second-order fitting in motion control of underwater robot” won the Best Report Award.