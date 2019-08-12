Central government spokesperson strongly condemns HK rioters' petrol bomb attacks on police



Yang Guang (L), spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, remarks on Hong Kong rioters' petrol bomb attacks on police in Beijing, Aug. 12, 2019. Yang on Monday strongly condemned the acts of a very small number of rioters in Hong Kong who on Sunday hurled petrol bombs at the police, causing injuries. "We express extreme anger and strong condemnation against such atrocious and reckless acts of severe crime," Yang said. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)



BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council on Monday strongly condemned the acts of a very small number of rioters in Hong Kong who on Sunday hurled petrol bombs at the police, causing injuries.

"We express extreme anger and strong condemnation against such atrocious and reckless acts of severe crime," said spokesperson Yang Guang.

The spokesperson also expressed solicitude for the police injured.

Identifying the police as the backbone of the force safeguarding public security and rule of law in Hong Kong, Yang said for more than two months, Hong Kong police officers have performed their duties with dedication and in accordance with the law, and have shown professionalism and restraint, and made important contributions at the frontline to end violence and chaos.

They have won praise and high esteem from all peace-loving people, including the majority of people in Hong Kong, said Yang.

The radicals, who repeatedly attacked police officers with extremely dangerous tools, showed a tendency of resorting to terrorism, he said, calling it a gross trampling on rule of law and order in Hong Kong, a serious threat to residents' life and safety, and a serious challenge to Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Such violent crimes should be cracked down upon in accordance with the law and without mercy, he said, stressing that the central government supports Hong Kong law enforcement and judicial agencies to enforce the law and bring offenders to justice as quickly as possible.

"Hong Kong has stood at a critical point. Here I call on all people who care about the future of Hong Kong to step out and say no to all criminal acts and to all violent attackers," Yang said.

The overriding and most pressing task of Hong Kong at present is to stop violence, end the chaos and restore order, he added.