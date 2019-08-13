Videos show People's Armed Police assembling in Shenzhen apparently for exercises

The People's Armed Police have been assembling in Shenzhen, a city bordering Hong Kong, in advance of apparent large-scale exercises, videos obtained by the Global Times have shown.

Numerous armored personnel carriers (APC), trucks and other vehicles of the Armed Police were seen on expressways heading in the direction of Shenzhen over the weekend and assembling there, the videos indicate.

In one video, which is only about 10 seconds long, 10 APCs pass by.

The main guns of the APCs appear to have been removed from their turrets.



A convoy of the People's Armed Police is seen heading toward Shenzhen for exercises. Photo: screenshot from videos obtained by the Global Times

The tasks and missions of the Armed Police include participating in dealing with rebellions, riots, serious violent and illegal incidents, terrorist attacks and other social security incidents, according to the Law of the People's Republic of China on the People's Armed Police.

Unlike the police which are under the Ministry of Public Security, the People's Armed Police is under the leadership of the Central Military Commission.

On August 6, Shenzhen police also conducted a massive drill featuring 12,000 police officers, armored vehicles, helicopters and amphibious vehicles.



