Chinese mission opposes EU's statement on Hong Kong

BRUSSELS, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) said on Wednesday that the Chinese side is firmly opposed to the EU's "absolutely misleading and incorrect" statement on Hong Kong.

The European External Action Service issued on Tuesday a statement on the situation in Hong Kong, which called upon all sides to exercise restraint and reject all kinds of violence. The statement also underlined the importance of engaging in a political process of broad-based and inclusive dialogue.

The Chinese spokesperson said that Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, noting that the EU side, in disregard of China's objection, once again made irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs.

The Chinese side is gravely concerned about this move, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that what happens in Hong Kong is now evolving into extreme violence, and any attempt to lump together the rigorously lawful exercise of duties by Hong Kong police with the extreme and violent offences by the radicals is absolutely misleading and incorrect, to which the Chinese side is firmly opposed.

The top priority now in Hong Kong, said the spokesperson, is to stop violence and chaos, and restore law and order. This is the most pressing demand and the broadest consensus of Hong Kong people across the sectors, the spokesperson noted.