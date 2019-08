BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called on members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and officials to keep firmly in mind the Party's original aspiration, mission, nature and purpose, and progress along the Long March of the new era.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction about an activity for journalists to retrace the route of the Long March.