CPC education campaign to have first assessment

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) will conduct the first assessment of the ongoing education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission", according to a circular issued by the campaign's leading group.

Calling carrying out assessments an important means to summarize the experience and test the effectiveness of the campaign, the circular stressed that the effectiveness in solving practical problems will be taken as a criterion to ensure that the evaluation results of the campaign are objective and true.

The appraisal work, to be organized by central guiding groups for the campaign and the circuit guiding groups in provincial-level regions and various sectors, will cover various areas, including study and education, investigation and research, as well as inspection and rectification of problems.

The campaign, to be carried out nationwide among all CPC members, was launched on May 31. The CPC's original aspiration and mission is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation.