Chinese military achieves good results at IAG 2019

The picture shows the closing ceremony of the International Army Games (IAG) 2019. Photo by Wu Xu.

By Wu Xu and Cui Jian

MOSCOW, Aug. 19 (ChinaMil) -- The closing ceremony of the International Army Games (IAG) 2019 commenced at the Patriot Park, which is located in the suburbs of Moscow, Russia, on the evening of August 17. In this year’s games, the Chinese military participated in 15 contests and achieved excellent results.

During the ceremony, more than 30 participating countries’ actors presented a cultural feast to the audience. Among these performances were the Peking Opera "Mu Guiying Takes Command", the classic folk song "Jasmine Flower" and the song "My Motherland and I" presented by the Chinese Army, which received warm applause from the audience.

At the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Chinese military has gone abroad to participate in the IAG since 2014, as well, some contests of the IAG has been held in China since 2017. This year marks the 6th consecutive year for the Chinese armed forces to participate in the IAG and the 3rd consecutive year for the Chinese armed forces to host some contests of the IAG.

The number of countries hosting the IAG contests has increased to 10, with a total of 32 contests, more than 200 teams from over 30 countries including Russia, China and Belarus, more than 5,000 participants in total. The Chinese military participated in 15 contests.

The Chinese Ground Force hosted and participated in the Suvorov Attack, Clear Sky, Gunsmith Master and Safe Environment contests in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region, and also took part in seven contests abroad including Tank Biathlon, Masters of Armored Vehicles, Military Rally, Engineering Formula, Confident Reception, Army Scout Masters and Sniper Frontier. They as well observed Equestrian Marathon and Falcon Hunting abroad.

The Chinese Navy participated in three contests abroad which included Seaborne Assault, Depth and Aviadarts, and the Chinese Air Force also took part in two contests abroad including Airborne Platoon and Aviadarts.