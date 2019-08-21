China, Thailand host joint air force exercise "Falcon Strike 2019"

By Yao Chunmingand Li Jianwen

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (ChinaMil) -- Multiple fighter jets of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have recently arrived at the Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base (Udorn RTAFB) to participate in the joint exercise codenamed "Falcon Strike 2019". This is the fourth of such exercise between China’s PLA Air Force and the Royal Thai Air Force.

It is known that the "Falcon Strike 2019" will be held from mid-August to early September in Thailand. The exercise aims to promote cooperation and exchanges between the two air forces, test combat tactics and methods, promote equipment development, and improve the actual combat training level of the two sides.

In recent years, Chinese and Thai air forces have carried out a series of pragmatic exchanges and cooperation. The previous three "Falcon Strike" joint exercises between the Chinese and Thai air forces were held in Thailand in 2015,2017 and 2018 respectively.