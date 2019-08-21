Chinese, Thai air forces conduct joint training

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Several aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force have arrived at an air base in Thailand for a joint training with the Thai air force, a PLA air force source said Wednesday.

The training, the fourth of its kind, is scheduled from mid-August to early September, according to the PLA air force's publicity department.

It is aimed at deepening the cooperation and exchanges between the two air forces, testing their combat tactics, promoting weaponry development and improving their training under combat conditions.

The previous three joint trainings were carried out in Thailand in 2015, 2017 and 2018.