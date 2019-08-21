Egypt, China conduct joint naval drill in Mediterranean Sea

CAIRO, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Joint naval forces from Egypt and China have carried out a drill on Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea, Egyptian armed forces said in a statement.

A number of naval units including the Chinese missile destroyer "Xi'an" participated in the exercises.

The exercises included several activities on combating terrorism and fostering maritime security, inspections of ships, and sailing at night, the statement said.

"The drill aims to support ongoing cooperation between the Egyptian and Chinese naval forces," it added.