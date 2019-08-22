Case of sabotaging military marriage brought to justice in Hunan

By XuXiaoping and ZhouRen

HUAIHUA, Hunan, Aug. 22(ChinaMil) --- In early August, the office of military-related rights protection in Huaihua, Central China’s Hunan Province, received a thanks letter from the political department of a PLA unit, in which the latter expressed gratitude for the active coordinating work between the relevant military and civilian departments, and for the management of a conflict about sabotaging military marriages according to the law.

At the end of last year, on his home leave from the army, serviceman Zhu accidentally found his wife cheat on him with somebody named Mi. He had the paternity test done and discovered that he was not the biological father of his child. Furiously, Zhu turned to the office of military-related rights protection in Huaihua.

The law provides special protection for military marriages, which aims to consolidate national defense and stabilize the morale of its troops. The servicemen deserve support and protection from the country while defending their motherland on the frontline.

The staff under the Huaihua military sub-command coordinated with local judicial branch to list this case as a key point of supervision. Under the combined supervision of military and civilian sides, local police office, procuratorial department and court all gave a great deal of attention to this case. Faced with evidence such as witness testimony, test reports, WeChat records, hotel records, and rental agreement, the involved person admitted his guilt and paid a heavy price for his actions.

After trial, the court revealed that the defendant Mi lived together with Zhu’s spouse and also fathered her child with prior knowledge that her husband is a serviceman, which constituted the crime of sabotaging military marriage. In accordance with the provisions of article 259 (1) and article 67 (3) of the criminal law of the People's Republic of China, he was sentenced to two years' imprisonment. So far, under the coordination of the military and civilian departments, the case has been properly and quickly handled.