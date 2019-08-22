White paper shows transparency of China's national defense: expert

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- A military expert said Thursday that a newly issued defense white paper, which outlines China's national defense policy system, showed a high level of transparency in its strategic intentions and military development.

Chen Rongdi, head of the Institute of War Studies of the Academy of Military Sciences of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, made the comment at a press salon with the All-China Journalists Association.

The national defense policy system was the most distinctive highlight of the white paper, said Chen, who also introduced the fundamental goal, the distinctive feature, the path forward, the missions and task of China's national defense in the new era, as well as its global significance.

Representatives from domestic and overseas media and media officers at foreign embassies in Beijing attended the salon.

Titled "China's National Defense in the New Era," the white paper was published on July 24.