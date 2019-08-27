2019 physical examination for recruiting servicewomen in Beijing wrapped up

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (China Mil) -- 2019 physical examination for recruiting servicewomen went on in Beijing from Aug. 23 to 25, 2019.

According to Beijing Conscription Office, female youths in Beijing responded positively to the recruitment call. Over 900 undergraduates from more than 3,000 young candidates were picked out for the physical examination at the designated stations, undergoing altogether 50 items under 11 subjects of examination.

It is learned that this year's work was carefully organized and strictly implemented by the municipal military recruitment office. Together with the staff from the public security, education and health agencies, the organizers went through the whole interview and evaluation process of a comprehensive assessment.

At the same time, Beijing municipal physical examination center was also entitled to utilize digital means such as facial recognition and information synchronization in the examination for the first time, to solve the onerous problems encountered in previous years.

It is reported that after the physical examination and political assessment, the municipal recruitment office will make the final decisions according to the comprehensive assessment results and then in late September, arrange the handover of selected servicewomen to the PLA.