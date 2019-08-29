553 Chinese athletes to attend 7th Military World Games

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- A record 553 athletes selected from the Chinese military will compete in the 7th International Military Sports Council (CISM) Military World Games, said the military authority Thursday.

The Chinese delegation, also the largest sports group in the Games, will participate in all the events except golf.

The delegation vows to obey the competition discipline, respect the competitors and referees, and develop friendships among competitors.

Around 10,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to attend the 7th Military World Games to be held in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, between Oct. 18 and 27.