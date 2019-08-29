China to award commemorative medals to mark 70th anniversary of PRC founding

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission will jointly issue medals in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as part of the celebration activities.

The medals will be awarded to the following individuals: living veterans and comrades who participated in the work on the revolution before the founding of the PRC, living individuals who received honors and awards at the state level and above after the founding of the PRC, living service personnel and veterans who received honors above the first-class merit citation for fighting wars after the founding of the PRC, and foreign friends who have made outstanding contributions to the founding of the PRC.

Individuals who passed away after Jan. 1, 2019 are included in the recipients of the commemorative medals.

The awarding of the medals is of significance to promoting patriotic education, fostering and practicing core socialist values as well as strengthening the power to unite and the ability to inspire in the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.