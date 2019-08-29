Xi meets Duterte on bilateral ties

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

"At present, the international and regional situations are undergoing profound and complex changes. However, peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit are still an irresistible trend of the times," said Xi.

Xi said he is willing to work with Duterte to continue to grasp the trend of the times from a strategic and long-term perspective, to lead the sound development of bilateral ties. "This will not only benefit the two countries and their peoples, but will also add positive energy to regional peace and stability."

Duterte is on a visit to China from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, at the invitation of Xi.