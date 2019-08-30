PLA garrison in Hong Kong capable of performing duties stipulated by law: spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army is determined, confident and capable of performing duties stipulated by the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard the region's long-lasting prosperity and stability, a military spokesperson said Thursday.

The Hong Kong garrison conducted the 22nd rotation in the wee hours of Thursday, said Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference.

Ren said the move is a routine annual rotation approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), and is in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the HKSAR, which stipulates that "the Hong Kong Garrison shall practice a system of rotation of its members."

He noted that the routine rotation was conducted roughly the same time as in previous years, which is set in accordance with the CMC's order and the HKSAR's defense needs.

According to its annual plan, the garrison will carry out normal daily duties and military training and perform its defense duty in Hong Kong in accordance with the law, Ren said.

Ren stressed the garrison will resolutely follow the command of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the CMC.

It has been 22 years since the garrison started garrisoning Hong Kong, during which, the garrison has consistently safeguarded national sovereignty and security, the people's interests, the "one country, two systems" principle, and the long-lasting prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, Ren said.

He noted that the garrison has always performed its duties in accordance with the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the HKSAR, resolutely maintaining the region's long-term prosperity and stability, drawing wide acclaim.