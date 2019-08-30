U.S. accountable for all Taiwan arms sales consequences: spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The United States is accountable for all consequences of its arms sales to Taiwan, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

The one-China principle is the political foundation for the China-U.S. relationship, said the spokesperson Ren Guoqiang at a press conference when asked about the U.S. approval of arms sales to Taiwan.

It is a pity that the United States repeatedly violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Ren said.

Arms sales to Taiwan will not change the historical trend of China's reunification, Ren said, noting that the move will only send wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces and deteriorate the situation across the Taiwan Strait.

"We have resolute will, abundant confidence and sufficient ability to defeat any form of interference of enternal forces and separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence,'" Ren said.

"We will take all necessary measures to safeguard our interests. We will defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity and maintain the peace and stability across the Strait at any cost," Ren stressed.