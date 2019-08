BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will hold the ninth Beijing Xiangshan Forum from Oct. 20 to 22 in Beijing, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

Themed with "safeguarding international order, jointly maintaining peace in Asia-Pacific," this year's forum will also host a seminar for young officers and scholars, said the spokesperson Ren Guoqiang.

Ren added that group sessions and symposiums will also be held in various forms.